Best Mortgage Loan Officer

Crystal Eckerson, Mortgage Branch Manager at Opportunity Bank has 12 years of experience lending in Helena and 19 years of experience in finance. With the industry and market changing every day, her philosophy remains the same: to treat each client like she’ll be working with them for life, and not just on one transaction. She educates her clients about different options so they can make informed decisions that will give them the financing tailored to their needs. She has in-depth knowledge of VA, FHA, Conventional, Jumbo, USDA Rural Development, and Portfolio lending products. She specializes in customizing mortgage solutions and working with borrowers to find the best options for each unique situation.