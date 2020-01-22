Best Microbrewery
1st Place: Lewis and Clark Brewing Company
1517 Dodge Ave.
406-442-5960
A passion for home brewing and a background in marketing compelled Max Pigman to purchase Sleeping Giant Brewing Company back in 2001 and, over the past several years, transform it into the Lewis and Clark Brewery that Helena knows today. After a three year renovation project, Lewis and Clark Brewery landed at its current location at 1517 Dodge Avenue. In the summer of 2017, the brewery also celebrated the completion of a $9 million expansion project which tripled their production capabilities. Customers continue to enjoy 12 different beers on tap in the Tap Room.
2nd Place: Blackfoot River Brewing Company
3rd Place: Copper Furrow Brewing
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.