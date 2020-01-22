Best Microbrewery

1st Place: Lewis and Clark Brewing Company

1517 Dodge Ave.

406-442-5960

A passion for home brewing and a background in marketing compelled Max Pigman to purchase Sleeping Giant Brewing Company back in 2001 and, over the past several years, transform it into the Lewis and Clark Brewery that Helena knows today. After a three year renovation project, Lewis and Clark Brewery landed at its current location at 1517 Dodge Avenue. In the summer of 2017, the brewery also celebrated the completion of a $9 million expansion project which tripled their production capabilities. Customers continue to enjoy 12 different beers on tap in the Tap Room.

2nd Place: Blackfoot River Brewing Company

3rd Place: Copper Furrow Brewing

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments