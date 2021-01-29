Best Microbrew Jan 29, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Winner: Lewis & Clark Brewing Co.1517 Dodge Ave.406-442-5960(Lewis & Clark Brewing Co. was also the winner in the Best Beer Selection and Best Brewery categories)Favorite: Blackfoot River Brewing Co.Favorite: Missouri River Brewing Company 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Lewis & Clark Brewing Co. Missouri River Brewing Company Enology Commerce Company Blackfoot River Winner Microbrew Selection Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story EATING AND DRINKING CATEGORIES 4 hrs ago