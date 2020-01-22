Best Microbrew
1st Place: Single Malt IPA (Blackfoot River Brewing Company)
66 S. Park Ave.
406-449-3005
First brewed in 2000, Blackfoot’s Single Malt IPA is brewed from 100% Batch 19 Crisp Maris Otter (formerly Glen Eagles) floor-malted barley – no specialty malts, no blending. It is their interpretation of the American/Northwest India Pale Ale style. The Single Malt IPA is generously hopped with Northwest-grown Simcoe and Cascade hops. It is Blackfoot’s best-selling and most-beloved beer and is golden in color, with a medium-bodied malty backbone and full of hop flavor.
2nd Place: Miner’s Gold (Lewis and Clark Brewing Company)
3rd Place: Prickly Pear Ale (Lewis and Clark Brewing Company)
