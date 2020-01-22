Best Mexican Food
1st Place: Melaque Mexican Restaurant
1827 Prospect Ave.
406-422-1695
From enchiladas and chimichangas to burritos and carne asada, Melaque’s extensive menu gives you plenty of tasty options. With moderate prices, generous portions, a friendly staff, and a colorful atmosphere, Melaque is the place to be when you’re craving some south of the border cuisine.
2nd Place: El Vaquero Taqueria
3rd Place: Fiesta Mexicana
