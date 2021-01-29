Best Medical Cannabis Provider

Collective Elevation of Helena is a medical cannabis group that is built organically with passion and fueled by amazing patients. Their cannabis growing technique is to always encourage healthy conditions for life, soil fertility, plant and animal health, and high quality product. They utilize a bio-integration farming system that results in a low carbon footprint. With locations in Helena, Bozeman, Butte, Billings, and Missoula, Collective Elevation provides some of the best cannabis product in the state.