Best Mechanic
1st Place: Joe Miller (Point S)
Whenever you need maintenance, service, or repair on your car or truck, Joe Miller at Point S is committed to providing customers with the best possible service and repair experience. According to one online review, “Joe Miller is a great certified master tech and always works hard to repair your vehicle correctly the first time.” Joe and all the staff at Point S are proud to serve you in all your automotive needs. From tires, brake work, and alignments, all the way to engine diagnostics, they are here to serve you.
2nd Place: Ken Iwen (Iwen Automotive)
3rd Place: Todd Harding (Capital City Transmission)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.