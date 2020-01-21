Best Mechanic

1st Place: Joe Miller (Point S)

Whenever you need maintenance, service, or repair on your car or truck, Joe Miller at Point S is committed to providing customers with the best possible service and repair experience. According to one online review, “Joe Miller is a great certified master tech and always works hard to repair your vehicle correctly the first time.” Joe and all the staff at Point S are proud to serve you in all your automotive needs. From tires, brake work, and alignments, all the way to engine diagnostics, they are here to serve you.

2nd Place: Ken Iwen (Iwen Automotive)

3rd Place: Todd Harding (Capital City Transmission)

