Best Mechanic

Ken Iwen started his independent and family-owned auto repair shop, Iwen Automotive, in Montana City in 2010. His assembled team is dedicated to providing the best workmanship and customer service possible, with ASE-certified technicians on staff to service your vehicle. From automotive repairs, preventative maintenance, and national warranty, Iwen offers comprehensive automotive services at his shop. One online reviewer wrote, “Iwen Automotive is truly a hometown repair with high quality service. Ken and his staff bend over backwards for the people in the community. Won't take my rig anywhere else!”