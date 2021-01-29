Best Mechanic

Ken Iwen started his independent and family-owned auto repair shop, Iwen Automotive, in Montana City in 2010. His assembled team is dedicated to providing the best workmanship and customer service possible, with ASE-certified technicians on staff to service your vehicle. From automotive repairs, preventative maintenance, and national warranty, Iwen offers comprehensive automotive services at his shop. One online reviewer wrote, “He [Ken Iwen] is extremely trustworthy and honest! He is always going to make sure you get the best service for your car and your safety is his first concern. Thank you for serving Helena Ken!”