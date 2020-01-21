Best Meat Department
1st Place: Van’s Thriftway
306 Euclid Ave.
406-442-8645
Van’s Thriftway customers have continually selected Van's Meat Department as the "best in town" over the years. The meat department’s friendly staff not only keeps a great meat case but will bend over backward to help with custom cuts for customers and any special events customers are preparing for. Van's meat department offers a butcher block of beef, seafood and their own ground sausage. They carry a full line of Montana "Red Neck" products, Montana beef and Montana pork products. Their fresh "ground daily burger" as well as all of their meat products will satisfy even the most discriminating tastes and budgets. Van’s in-store butchers are always there to provide assistance unavailable anywhere else.
2nd Place: Costco
3rd Place: Super 1 Foods
