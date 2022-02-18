 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Meat Department

Winner: Van’s Thriftway

306 Euclid Ave.

406-442-8645

Van’s Thriftway customers have continually selected Van's meat department as the "best in town" over the years. The meat department’s friendly staff not only keeps a great meat case but will bend over backward to help with custom cuts for customers and any special events customers are preparing for. Van's meat department offers a butcher block of beef, seafood and their own ground sausage. They carry a full line of Montana "Red Neck" products, Montana beef and Montana pork products. Their fresh "ground daily burger" as well as their other meat products will satisfy even the most discriminating tastes and budgets. Van’s in-store butchers are always there to provide assistance at any time.

(Van’s Thriftway was also the winner in the Best Deli and Best Customer Service categories).

Favorite: Costco Wholesale

Favorite: Tizer Meats Market

