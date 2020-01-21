Best Massage
1st Place: Mariposa Massage and Healing Center
2230 N. Sanders St.
406-465-9679
Mariposa Massage & Healing Center was established to make a difference in the health and well-being of the people in our community. MMHC is a calm, relaxing place clients can come for a truly unforgettable massage experience that will always leave you wanting to come back for another. Mariposa Massage is all about providing transformational treatment massages and a new lease on life with pain management. Mariposa Massage tailors clients’ transformation with an evidence-based approach to meet your goals for every session. The therapists at Mariposa are here to support clients in achieving their health goals by providing healing touch through therapeutic massage.
2nd Place: Mighty Mo Massage
3rd Place: Mahalo Spa
