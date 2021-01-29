 Skip to main content
Best Martial Arts Studio
Best Martial Arts Studio

Winner: Helena Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

1350 Cherry Ave.

406-282-4963

Helena Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu offers some of the best jiu jitsu in Montana. The school is one of the few Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu academies in the state of Montana run by a certified black belt instructor. David Cronenwett has been training continuously for 24 years and was one of the first individuals to bring the art of Jiu-Jitsu to Montana in 1997. Cronenwett was awarded this prestigious rank by Professor Jim Collins in October 2015, under the auspices of world champion and Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend, Fredson Paixao. He maintains high technical standards and strongly believes that a physically and mentally challenging curriculum produces the best practitioners. Programs are offered for ages five through adult. Come train and discover the many benefits of Jiu-Jitsu.

Favorite: Nakagawa Marital Arts Academy

Favorite: Helena ATA

