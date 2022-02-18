 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Martial Arts Studio

Winner: Helena Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

1350 Cherry Ave.

406-282-4963

Helena Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (Helena BJJ) offers some of the best jiu jitsu in Montana. The school is one of the few Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu academies in the state of Montana run by a certified black belt instructor. David Cronenwett has been training continuously for 24 years and was one of the first individuals to bring the art of Jiu-Jitsu to Montana in 1997. Cronenwett was awarded this prestigious rank by Professor Jim Collins in October 2015, under the auspices of world champion and Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend, Fredson Paixao. He maintains high technical standards and strongly believes that a physically and mentally challenging curriculum produces the best practitioners. Get ready to experience what Helena BJJ can do for you with an expansive schedule of classes, experienced instructors, and a clean, modern and spacious facility. Training at their academy will change your life in ways you couldn’t have imagined. Helena BJJ offers classes for adults, young kids, youth and teens. Their students come from all walks of life, ages and athletic ability. Come and try a free class today!

Favorite: Helena ATA

Favorite: Nakagawa Martial Arts Academy

