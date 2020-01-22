Best Lunch

1st Place: Benny’s Bistro

408 E. 6th Ave.

406-443-0105

Located in the heart of Downtown Helena, Benny’s Bistro is a small, farm to table restaurant. They rely on local farmers to supply them with Montana grown proteins and as much produce as our seasons allow. Benny’s sources their ingredients directly from the farmers who they have worked to develop personal relationships with. With lunch items like an award winning tomato soup, hot grilled panini sandwiches, frittatas and currys, Benny’s has plenty of fresh and delicious items to choose from.

2nd Place: Nosh Café

3rd Place: Main Street Eats

