Best Local Band
1st Place: Ten Years Gone
Ten Years Gone is a classic rock, alternative, and pop dance band. Members include Mark Walker (keyboards/vocals), Ken Nelson (keyboards/vocals), Robert Doughty (lead guitar/vocals), Jeremy Slead (drums/vocals), Dennis Ferriter (bass), and Ben Fandry (lead vocals). The band has been playing in Helena and the surrounding area since 2007.
2nd Place: Insufficient Funds
3rd Place: The Clintons
