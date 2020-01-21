Best Local Band

1st Place: Ten Years Gone

Ten Years Gone is a classic rock, alternative, and pop dance band. Members include Mark Walker (keyboards/vocals), Ken Nelson (keyboards/vocals), Robert Doughty (lead guitar/vocals), Jeremy Slead (drums/vocals), Dennis Ferriter (bass), and Ben Fandry (lead vocals). The band has been playing in Helena and the surrounding area since 2007.

2nd Place: Insufficient Funds

3rd Place: The Clintons

