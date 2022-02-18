Best Law Enforcement Officer

Leo Dutton was first sworn in as sheriff of Lewis & Clark County in September 2008 and took on the additional role of coroner in January 2019. He strives to lead others in a combined vision to meet a common mission and uphold the core values established by the Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's Office. Dutton has had extensive training in the National Incident Management System and attended the F.B.I. Command College. He is also a member of the Critical Incident Debriefing Team and completed the National Institute of Corrections course on Planning of New Intuitions and the Sherriff’s Institute program in Colorado. Dutton serves on several governor-appointed boards, including Montana Public Safety Radio Board, Montana Police Officer Standards and Training (POST), and the Montana Board of Crime Control.