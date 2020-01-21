Best Law Enforcement Officer
1st Place: Chief William Harrington (East Helena Police Department)
Recently promoted from deputy chief of the East Helena Police Department to Chief, William Harrington has 16 years of experience in law enforcement, and has spent the last 11 years of his career working in the East Helena Police Department. At the time of his promotion, Harrington said he planned to focus on drug abuse education and prevention. Because the East Helena police force is a small one, Harrington also emphasizes maintaining good relationships with the larger law enforcement agencies operating in Lewis and Clark County.
2nd Place: Sheriff Leo Dutton (Lewis and Clark County)
3rd Place: David Gleich (MT Highway Patrol)
