Best Landscaping/Sprinkler Company

Winner: Gardenwerks: Landscaping, Garden Center, Flower Farm & Florist

3225 Cooney Dr.

406-442-5008

Owned by family and operated by friends, Gardenwerks is Helena’s premier landscaper. Gardenwerks is a landscape design-build firm that specializes in residential landscape remodels, new installations, landscape maintenance, and water features. They also feature their own flower farm where they grow over 75 fresh cut flower varieties. From the months of May through September they offer unique, seasonal flowers and produce artisanal, natural designs for weddings and special events in Helena and the surrounding area.

(Gardenwerks: Landscaping, Garden Center, Flower Farm & Florist was also the winner of the Best Plant Nursery category).

Favorite: Spieker Sprinklers, Inc.

Favorite: Korpi Lawn & Landscape, Inc.

