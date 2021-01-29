 Skip to main content
Best Landscaping/Sprinkler Company
Best Landscaping/Sprinkler Company

Winner: Spieker Sprinklers Inc.

70 W. Custer Ave.

406-443-3878

The Spieker team can do it all from sales, service, and planning to installation and repair for residential and commercial sprinkler projects. They also offer lawn care services, spring sprinkler system startups and fall sprinkler system winterization. With over 80 combined years of sprinkler system experience, the staff at Spieker provide nothing but “top shelf” performance. They take great pride in their sprinkler installation and only uses the very best products like Hunter and Rainbird Sprinkler systems.

Favorite: Gardenwerks: Landscaping, Garden Center, Flower Farm & Florist

Favorite: Silvertip Sprinklers and Landscaping

