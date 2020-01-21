Best Landscape/Sprinkler Company
1st Place: Spieker Sprinklers
70 W. Custer Ave.
406-443-3878
The Spieker team can do it all from sales, service, and planning to installation and repair for residential and commercial sprinkler projects. They also offer law care services, spring sprinkler system startups and fall sprinkler system winterization. With over 80 combined years of sprinkler system experience, the staff at Spieker provide nothing but “top shelf” performance. They take great pride in their sprinkler installation and only uses the very best products like Hunter and Rainbird Sprinkler systems.
2nd Place: Silvertip Sprinklers and Landscaping
3rd Place: Gardenwerks
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.