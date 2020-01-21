Best Landscape/Sprinkler Company

1st Place: Spieker Sprinklers

70 W. Custer Ave.

406-443-3878

The Spieker team can do it all from sales, service, and planning to installation and repair for residential and commercial sprinkler projects. They also offer law care services, spring sprinkler system startups and fall sprinkler system winterization. With over 80 combined years of sprinkler system experience, the staff at Spieker provide nothing but “top shelf” performance. They take great pride in their sprinkler installation and only uses the very best products like Hunter and Rainbird Sprinkler systems.

2nd Place: Silvertip Sprinklers and Landscaping

3rd Place: Gardenwerks

