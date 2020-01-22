Best Karaoke
1st Place: Hap’s Beer Parlor
1505 Railroad Ave.
406-443-2804
Located across from Helena’s historic train depot off Railroad Avenue, Hap’s is one of the original and most popular bars in town. Hap’s was first opened by Hap Schneider in 1935 when trains were still the favored cross-country mode of transportation. Schneider ran the bar until 1941. The second owner, George Schneider, ran the bar from 1936 until 1974. The present owner, Don Lytle, bought Hap’s in 1974. Hap’s offers karaoke three nights a week as well as hosts local league tournaments on its two league pool tables. Hap’s is where all walks of life have been coming together for a drink and a good time since 1935.
2nd Place: Laib-ation Station
3rd Place: Rialto Bar
