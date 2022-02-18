 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Karaoke

Winner: Hap’s Beer Parlor

1505 Railroad Ave.

406-443-2804

Located across from Helena’s historic train depot off Railroad Avenue, Haps is one of the original and most popular bars in town. Haps was first opened by Hap Schneider in 1935 when trains were still the favored cross-country mode of transportation. Today Haps offers karaoke three nights a week as well as hosts local league tournaments on its two league pool tables. Hap’s is where all walks of life have been coming together for a drink and a good time since 1935.

Favorite: Rialto Bar

Favorite: Laib-Ation Station LLC

