Best Karaoke

Located across from Helena’s historic train depot off Railroad Avenue, Haps is one of the original and most popular bars in town. Haps was first opened by Hap Schneider in 1935 when trains were still the favored cross-country mode of transportation. Haps offers karaoke three nights a week as well as hosts local league tournaments on its two league pool tables. Hap’s is where all walks of life have been coming together for a drink and a good time since 1935.