Best Jewelry

1st Place: Eaton Turner Jewelry

1735 N. Montana Ave.

406-442-1940

Eaton Turner is a full service jewelry store that has served the Helena area since 1885. Owner, Corey Johnson, specializes in making customer jewelry and spends his days crafting unique and timeless pieces for his customers. Some of his pieces were even selected several years in a row as Best of Show at the Montana-Wyoming Jewelers’ Association Design Competition. Johnson is a Graduate Gemologist with a certification from the Gemological Institute of America and also has an educational background in graphic design. At Eaton Turner, they love to think outside the box and create pieces their customers will be proud to wear for years. Whether it is a repair on a family heirloom, creating a new piece from that heirloom or starting with a fresh idea and a stone, the staff at Eaton Turner is ready to serve your needs.

2nd Place: Barnes Jewelry

3rd Place: Imagine Designs

