Best Jewelry Store

Eaton Turner is a full-service jewelry store that has served the Helena area since 1885. Owner, Corey Johnson, specializes in making customer jewelry and spends his days crafting unique and timeless pieces for his customers. Johnson is a Graduate Gemologist with a certification from the Gemological Institute of America and also has an educational background in graphic design. At Eaton Turner, they love to think outside the box and create pieces their customers will be proud to wear for year. Whether it be a repair on a family heirloom, creating a new piece from that heirloom or starting with a fresh idea and a stone, the staff at Eaton Turner are ready to serve your needs.