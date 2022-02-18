 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Jewelry Store

Winner: Big Sky Brilliance

2728 Colonial Dr. Suite 203 B

406-272-3000

Looking for that perfect gift for one of life’s big occasions? From diamonds and engagement rings to diamond earrings, necklaces, men's jewelry and so much more, Big Sky Brilliance is the place to go. Can’t quite seem to find the perfect piece of jewelry for your loved one? Big Sky Brilliance offers start to finish custom design that allows customers to incorporate elements from different styles to craft the perfect piece of jewelry. Big Sky Brilliance also provides the full spectrum of jewelry repair services, from rebuilding prongs, to sizing rings, to repolishing your well-loved diamonds and gemstones. Breathe new life into your beloved pieces to make them truly last a lifetime. Broken or unwanted jewelry? They also purchase gold, silver, platinum and diamonds. Next time you're celebrating one of life's many milestones, look no further than Big Sky Brilliance.

Favorite: Eaton Turner Jewelry

Favorite: You Glow Girl

