Best Internet Provider
1st Place: Montana Internet
1424 National Ave.
406-443-3347
Montana Internet was Helena's first internet provider when they launched their dial-up service back in 1994. Since then they’ve been busy building a broadband network that connects thousands of residential and business customers across several regions of the Treasure State. Now, in their 25th year, their team is laser-focused on strengthening their wireless network and bringing fiber optic internet to more people every day.
2nd Place: Spectrum
3rd Place: Treasure State Internet
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.