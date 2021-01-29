 Skip to main content
Best Internet Provider
Best Internet Provider

Winner: Montana Internet—Big Sky Country’s Local Internet Provider

1424 National Ave.

406-389-1909

Montana Internet was Helena's first internet provider when they launched their dial-up service back in 1994. Since then they’ve been busy building a broadband network that connects thousands of residential and business customers across several regions of the Treasure State. Th Montana Internet team is laser-focused on strengthening their wireless network and bringing fiber optic internet to more people every day. Say goodbye to expensive cable and telephone bills forever by choosing locally owned and operated Montana Internet.

Favorite: Spectrum

Favorite: Treasure State Internet

