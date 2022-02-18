Best Insurance Agent

Joe Mitchell started his career with State Farm in 2010 at an agent’s office in Moorhead, Minnesota. During his time with State Farm, he has qualified for the State Farm Honor Club multiple times, graduated from the Agent Aspirant program, qualified for State Farm Ambassador travel several times and received the Team Member Hall of Fame award -- granted to team members for helping families with life insurance -- five times. Primarily serving Lewis and Clark County, Jefferson County, and the surrounding area, the Joe Mitchell State Farm Agency takes tremendous pride in helping customers with life insurance, renters insurance, home insurance and auto insurance as well as fulfilling small business insurance needs.