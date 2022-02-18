 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Hotel/Lodging

Winner: Creekside Hideaway

225 Warm Springs Creek Rd.; Clancy

406-813-0505

Nestled in the foothills of the Elkhorn Mountains you’ll find Creekside Hideaway’s charming earth home. Clean Scandinavian style decor allows the magnificent construction of this home to shine. A few unique features include four full sized built-in sleeping nooks each with their own lights and electrical outlets, a secret door to a hidden private bedroom, and a shower you enter through a ‘tree trunk’ with almost 13-foot ceilings. Creekside Hideaway is also working on expanding their offerings by constructing a new facility that will be called Creekside Meadows and becomes available for intimate events and Airbnb in the summer of 2022.

Favorite: Best Western Premier Helena Great Northern Hotel

Favorite: Oddfellow Inn & Farm

