Best Hotel/Lodging
Best Hotel/Lodging

Winner: Oddfellow Inn & Farm

2245 Head Lane

406-578-1305

The Oddfellow was originally built in 1928 as the Montana Home for the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, playing host to the retirees, widows, and orphans. The building has an old-world charm and is situated on a 41-acre working farm. Here you can enjoy getting away from it all, but still be only 10 minutes away from historic downtown Helena. Enjoy some time by the pond or take in the splendid view of Mount Helena. You can also spend time with the animals or just listen to nature. Adjacent to the Prickly Pear Land Trust, 7 Mile Creek Restoration Project, and near the head of the Centennial Trail, the Oddfellow offers wide-open views and peace of nature.

Favorite: Best Western Premier Helena Great Northern Hotel

Favorite: Residence Inn by Marriott Helena

