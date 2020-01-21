Best Hotel/Lodging

1st Place: Best Western Premier Great Northern Hotel

835 Great Northern Blvd.

406-457-5500

Conveniently located in the Great Northern Town Center of historic downtown Helena, the Best Western Premier Great Northern Hotel is a perfect destination for the business or leisure traveler. The hotel’s décor is reminiscent of the Great Northern Railroad days and offers a variety of luxury rooms. Featuring an indoor pool and hot tub, 24 hour fitness room and spacious conference center, the Great Northern Hotel offers something for everyone. With the Silver Star Steak Company next door, nearby shops and Cinemark Helena and XD theatre a block away, guests find it themselves in the heart of everything when they stay at the Great Northern Hotel.

2nd Placee: Delta Hotels by Marriott Helena Colonial

3rd Place: DoubleTree by Hilton Helena Downtown

