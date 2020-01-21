Best Home Improvement Store
1st Place: Lowe’s Home Improvement
3291 N. Sanders St.
406-495-9750
Lowes of Helena works to improve the experience of all home improvement projects. Thinking about remodeling your bathroom? Lowes offers a wide selection of tile, cabinets, countertops and light fixtures to get the job done. Is it time to repaint your house, finish out the garage or build an addition on? Lowes is your one-stop-shop to begin tackling all these projects and more.
2nd Place: The Home Depot
3rd Place: Power Townsend
