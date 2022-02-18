 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Best Home Improvement Store

  • 0

Winner: Rock Hand Hardware

2414 N. Montana Ave.

406-442-7770

Rock Hand Hardware has been part of the Helena community since 1939 and is a fourth-generation family-owned business. While originally a farm implement dealer selling and servicing farm machinery, Rock Hand has grown into a 20,000 square foot store with enough inventory to solve all of their customers’ hardware needs. The friendly staff of Rock Hand are all committed to being "the helpful place" by offering their customers personal service, quality products and a convenient shopping experience from the local experts who know you best.

Favorite: Lowe’s Home Improvement

Favorite: Power Townsend Company

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

FWP: Aerial hunting of wolves legal in Montana

FWP: Aerial hunting of wolves legal in Montana

Hunting wolves from aircraft is legal under state law in Montana, wildlife officials said in state District Court Thursday, asserting that a previous prohibition included in hunting regulations was an error.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News