Best Home Improvement Store

Rock Hand Hardware has been part of the Helena community since 1939 and is a fourth-generation family-owned business. While originally a farm implement dealer selling and servicing farm machinery, Rock Hand has grown into a 20,000 square foot store with enough inventory to solve all of their customers’ hardware needs. The friendly staff of Rock Hand are all committed to being "the helpful place" by offering their customers personal service, quality products and a convenient shopping experience from the local experts who know you best.