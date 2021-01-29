Best Home Improvement Store

Lowes of Helena works to improve the experience of all home improvement projects. Thinking about remodeling your bathroom? Lowes offers a wide selection of tile, cabinets, countertops and light fixtures to get the job done. Is it time to repaint your house, finish out the garage or build an addition on? Lowes is your one-stop-shop to begin tackling all these projects and more. Whether you're looking for the best deals on major appliances, plants, paint or helpful tools, you can find them here at the Helena Lowe's.