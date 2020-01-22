Best Happy Hour

1st Place: Silver Star Steak Company

833 Great Northern Blvd.

406-495-0677

Located in Helena’s bustling Great Northern Center, Silver Star Steak Company offers up a variety of tasty appetizers and drinks, live music, and a comfortable, inviting atmosphere for their weekly happy hour. Try pairing their twice-baked-potato spring rolls or five cheese fried raviolis along with one of their specialty cocktails. Whether you are meeting friends for a quick drink after a long day at work or looking for somewhere with a relaxing but happening scene to take you through the night – Silver Star’s lounge during happy hour is the place to be! Happy Hour runs Monday through Friday from 4-6 p.m.

2nd Place: Windbag Saloon and Grill

3rd Place: La Pa Grill

