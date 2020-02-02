Best Hairstylist

Ashley Stevens, hairstylist at Teez Salon, is ready and willing to help you revamp your hairstyle for a new and improved you. One online reviewer commented that “Ashley did some foils on my hair and it turned out beautiful! Not only am I happy with the finished product, but she was very sweet to me while I was there. She listened to what I wanted and worked around my schedule to get me in.” Visit Stevens at Teez for all of your hair cut, color, and style needs.