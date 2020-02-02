Best Hairstylist
0 comments

Best Hairstylist

  • 0

Best Hairstylist

1st Place: Ashley Stevens (Teez Salon)

1205 Butte Ave. #2

Ashley Stevens, hairstylist at Teez Salon, is ready and willing to help you revamp your hairstyle for a new and improved you. One online reviewer commented that “Ashley did some foils on my hair and it turned out beautiful! Not only am I happy with the finished product, but she was very sweet to me while I was there. She listened to what I wanted and worked around my schedule to get me in.” Visit Stevens at Teez for all of your hair cut, color, and style needs.

2nd Place: Ashley Hurt (Mahalo Salon)

3rd Place: Chelsey Lundin (Capital Hill Barbershop)

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News