Best Hairstylist

Winner: Chelsey Lundin (Capital Hill Barber Shop and Styling Salon)

521 N. Sanders St.

406-442-6812

Chelsey Lundin, hairstylist at Capital Hill Barber Shop and Styling Salon, is ready to help you revamp your hairstyle for a new and improved you. One online reviewer wrote, “Chelsey is freaking amazing. I haven’t felt so confident and pretty in so long. As soon as I leave her chair it’s like I’m walking out a new person. I get compliments left and right about my hair. If you are hesitant to try a new stylist, definitely give Chelsey a chance, she’s amazing!” A specialist in coloring, Chelsey’s clients leave their hair appointment feeling confident and beautiful. For fantastic haircuts, expert coloring, and a master stylist, schedule an appointment with Chelsey Lundin at Capital Hill Barber Shop and Styling Salon today.

(Capital Hill Barber Shop was also the winner in the Best Barber Shop, Best Hair Salon, and Best Barber categories).

Favorite: Shelby Novak (Euclid Avenue Salon)

Favorite: Megan Winfield (Magnolia Salon)

