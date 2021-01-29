 Skip to main content
Best Hair Salon
Best Hair Salon

Winner: Capital Hill Barber Shop & Styling Salon

521 N. Sanders St.

406-442-6812

(Capital Hill Barber Shop & Styling Salon was also the winner in the Best Barber Shop and Best Hairstylist categories)

Favorite: Halo Salon

Favorite: Pure Hair Spa

