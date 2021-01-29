Best Hair Salon Jan 29, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Winner: Capital Hill Barber Shop & Styling Salon521 N. Sanders St.406-442-6812(Capital Hill Barber Shop & Styling Salon was also the winner in the Best Barber Shop and Best Hairstylist categories)Favorite: Halo SalonFavorite: Pure Hair Spa 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Salon Capital Hill Barber Shop Commerce Styling Best Barber Shop Hair Salon Category Winner Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story HEALTH AND BEAUTY CATEGORIES 4 hrs ago