Best Hair Salon or Barber

1st Place: Capital Hill Barbershop

521 Sanders St.

406-442-6812

Whether you're looking for a blow out or a full hair care makeover, Helena's Capital Hill Barber Shop has you covered. The stylists at this salon are trained in a wide variety of hair care services, including cut and color processes. Guests looking for last-minute beauty services will love the walk-in policy at this salon in Helena. Men and women alike will find a stylist they like at Capital Hill Barber Shop, where everyone leaves with locks they love. From its beginning as a small barbershop in the Capital Hill Shopping Center in 1965 to the present, the shop has continued to grow and thrive.

2nd Place: Mirror Mirror Salon and Spa

3rd Place: Halo Salon

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments