Best Hair Salon or Barber
1st Place: Capital Hill Barbershop
521 Sanders St.
406-442-6812
Whether you're looking for a blow out or a full hair care makeover, Helena's Capital Hill Barber Shop has you covered. The stylists at this salon are trained in a wide variety of hair care services, including cut and color processes. Guests looking for last-minute beauty services will love the walk-in policy at this salon in Helena. Men and women alike will find a stylist they like at Capital Hill Barber Shop, where everyone leaves with locks they love. From its beginning as a small barbershop in the Capital Hill Shopping Center in 1965 to the present, the shop has continued to grow and thrive.
2nd Place: Mirror Mirror Salon and Spa
3rd Place: Halo Salon
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.