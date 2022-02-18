For 10 years running, Capital City Health Club has been voted the best in Helena. But with 70 pieces of cardio equipment, a large free weight area, three group fitness studios, basketball/volleyball court, sauna and steam room, three pools, a juice bar and kids club, how could it not maintain the top spot? There is even a 24-hour access area to accommodate busy schedules. Amenities aside, Capital City’s main concern is offering an unpretentious and results-oriented community that’s invested in members’ goals and helping them build healthy lifestyles for themselves.