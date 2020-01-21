Best Gym

1st Place: Capital City Health Club

1280 N. Montana Ave.

406-442-6577

Eight years running, Capital City Health Club has been voted the best in Helena. But with 70 pieces of cardio equipment with personal viewing screens and iPod integration, a large free weight area, three group fitness studios, basketball/volleyball court, sauna and steam room, three pools, a juice bar and kids club, how could it not have landed the top spot? Amenities aside, Capital City’s main concern is helping its members fulfill fitness goals and build healthy lifestyles for themselves.

2nd Place: Planet Fitness

3rd Place: Seven Devils CrossFit

