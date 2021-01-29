 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Gym
0 comments

Best Gym

  • 0

Winner: Capital City Health Club

1280 N. Montana Ave.

406-442-6577

Nine years running, Capital City Health Club has been voted the best in Helena. But with 70 pieces of cardio equipment with personal viewing screens and iPod integration, a large free weight area, three group fitness studios, basketball/volleyball court, sauna and steam room, three pools, a juice bar and kids club, how could it not have landed the top spot? There is even a 24-hour access area to accommodate busy schedules. Amenities aside, Capital City’s main concern is helping its members fulfill fitness goals and build healthy lifestyles for themselves.

Favorite: Planet Fitness

Favorite: Crossroads Sports and Fitness

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News