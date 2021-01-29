Best Golf Course

Fox Ridge Golf Course sprawls across nearly 200 acres in the Helena valley. The course sets up well for both the beginner golfer and the seasoned pro. The course was designed with an 18-hole par-3 course and an upscale championship 18-hole regulation course. With a three million gallon pond water hazard, the challenging regulation course has been described as “One of the most difficult in the west.” There is also a large driving range, practice putting greens, practice bunker, and practice chipping area for the beginner golfer. In between games, enjoy a delicious meal at the Red Fox Supper Club and lounge. Fox Ridge offers a family friendly golfing community featuring great golf and fine dining.