 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Furniture Store
0 comments

Best Furniture Store

  • 0

Winner: Rucker’s Furniture

1010 Dearborn Ave.

406-442-7234

Family owned and operated since 1962, Rucker’s Furniture has long been committed to offering quality home furnishings and bedding at affordable prices. Ruckers’ flagship store at 1010 Dearborn Ave. offers a 30,000 square-foot showroom featuring a variety of styles and designs for living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, home office, lighting, entertainment and mattresses. Ruckers’ Furniture Showroom, at 2200 N. Last Chance Gulch, offers another 7,000 square feet of furniture and bedding for their most budget-minded customers.

Favorite: Appleton Furniture Design Center

Favorite: Ashley HomeStore

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News