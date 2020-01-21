Best Furniture Store
1st Place: Rucker’s Furniture
1010 Dearborn Ave.
406-442-7234
Family owned and operated since 1962, Rucker’s Furniture has long been committed to offering quality home furnishings and bedding at affordable prices. Ruckers’ flagship store at 1010 Dearborn Ave. offers a 30,000 square-foot showroom featuring a variety of styles and designs for living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, home office, lighting, entertainment and mattresses. Ruckers’ Furniture Showroom, at 2200 N. Last Chance Gulch, offers another 7,000 square feet of furniture and bedding for their most budget-minded customers.
2nd Place: Appleton Furniture Design Center
3rd Place: Ashley Furniture and HomeStore
