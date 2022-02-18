 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Furniture Store

Winner: Ruckers Furniture

1010 Dearborn Ave.

406-442-7234

Family owned and operated since 1962, Ruckers Furniture has long been committed to offering quality home furnishings and bedding at affordable prices. Ruckers’ flagship store at 1010 Dearborn Ave. offers a 30,000 square-foot showroom featuring a variety of styles and designs for living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, home office, lighting, entertainment and mattresses. Ruckers Furniture Showroom, at 2200 N. Last Chance Gulch, offers another 7,000 square feet of furniture and bedding for their most budget-minded customers. Ruckers’ knowledgeable staff is eager to help you navigate their showroom offering a broad selection of choices from trusted brands including Signature Design by Ashley, Flexsteel, Stressless by Ekornes, Serta, and more.

Favorite: Appleton Furniture Design Center

Favorite: The Red Hen

