Best Food Truck

1st Place: Eat Greekish

The Eat Greekish food truck is owned and operated by the husband and wife team of John and Carrie Wolf. John grew up in south central North Dakota and Carrie is a Helena native. John and Carrie have lived, traveled, and eaten across the United States. They settled in the Detroit area from 1998 to 2018. Southeast Michigan has a huge Mediterranean population and that translates into incredible cuisine from nearly a dozen countries on almost every street corner. This is where they developed and refined their tastes and techniques for making unforgettable Greek Fusion Street Food. John and Carrie started Eat Greekish so they could bring their version of these amazing tastes to Montana.

2nd Place: Saigon Alley

3rd Place: Cheddar’s Gourmet Grilled Cheese

Tags

