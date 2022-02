The Eat Greekish food truck is owned and operated by the husband and wife team of John and Carrie Wolf. The truck serves up Greek fusion street food at various locations around the Helena area. From meaty Greek gyros and Lebanese shawarmas to vegan falafels and crinkle cut fries dusted in their signature Thunderbolt seasoning, Eat Greekish serves up a taste of the Mediterranean with dishes that are “mythically delicious”.